Mumbai on Tuesday, 9 June, crossed 51,000 coronavirus cases – around 700 more than China's Wuhan, where the global pandemic first surfaced in December. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wuhan is 50,333, including 3,869 deaths. Maharashtra, which has become the country's biggest coronavirus hotspot, meanwhile, stands at 90,000 cases, ahead of the 84,000-plus cases in China.India on Tuesday, reported the highest single-day spike of 9,987 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the country to 2,66,598, including 1,29,917 active cases, 1,29,215 cured/discharged/migrated and 7,466 deaths.Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on the same day also said the number of cases will soar to 5.5 lakh by the end of July in the national capital.After weeks of lockdown, Eiffel Tower will reopen for public on 25 JuneThe coronavirus case count in Mumbai crossed the 50,000-mark on Tuesday, with 1,015 new casesThe validity of motor vehicle documents has been further extended till 30 September in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, Nitin Gadkari saidDelhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia pointed out on Tuesday that the Centre has said there is no community transmission of COVID-19 in Delhi and so there is no need to discuss itAccording to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University, there are over 7.1 million COVID-19 cases globally, with India being the fifth worst-affected countryThe Government of Punjab said, "It has now been decided to allow community kitchens, langar and serving of 'prasad' at religious places, subject to conditions that physical distancing norms and all COVID-19 hygiene precautions while preparing and distributing food shall be strictly followed."Peru in South America surpasses 2,00,000 coronavirus infections, AFP reported quoting the health ministry.