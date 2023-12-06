Protests Rock Rajasthan Over Rajput Leader Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's Murder

Disturbances were reported from various parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday, 6 December, as supporters of slain Rajput leader Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi called a bandh across the state in protest against the killing.
The murder has sparked protests in several parts of the state, including Jaipur, Udaipur, Alwar, Churu, and Jodhpur districts.
Protesters were seen blocking highways and torching vehicles. A purported video also showed members of the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena stopping a train in Bhilwara.
Gogamedi, who was the president of the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was shot to death on Tuesday, 5 December, by three men who had been socialising with him in his living room. Gangster Rohit Godara, an associate of criminal kingpins Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, has claimed responsibility for the murder through a purported Facebook post.
Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Dinesh MN has reached Jaipur to take stock of the situation. According to officials, a Special Investigation Team will also be formed to investigate Gogamedi's killing.
The Murder
Gogamedi's killers are said to have entered his house in Jaipur's Shyam Nagar area pretending to be common people who wanted to meet him. They even had tea at his residence before they shot him.
"Three men went to Gogamedi's house and told his security guards that they wanted to meet him. The guards took them inside and the men talked to Gogamedi for 10 minutes before opening fire at him," Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph told reporters.
While one of the assailants, who was identified as Naveen Singh Shekhawat, died in the exchange of fire, the remaining two managed to flee on a scooty they snatched from a person outside Gogamedi's house, he said.
CCTV images reveal that Gogamedi was shot multiple times.
Who Was Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi?
Gogamedi had been associated with the Karni Sena since 2013. However, he was expelled in 2015 over alleged differences with founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi.
Gogamedi hit the headlines in 2017 when he led the protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmaavat, alleging that it had hurt Rajput sentiments.
Gogamedi's associates claim that he had been receiving threats from gangsters for some years now.
