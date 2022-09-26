ADVERTISEMENT

If Not Pilot, Here Are the Frontrunners for Rajasthan CM Post After Gehlot

90 Rajasthan MLAs reportedly threatened to resign ahead of Congress Legislative Party meeting at Gehlot's residence.

Aakriti Handa
Published
India
2 min read
If Not Pilot, Here Are the Frontrunners for Rajasthan CM Post After Gehlot
i

Amid the ongoing turmoil within the Rajasthan Congress as a result of reports of incumbent Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot contesting for the party's top post, the state's government is looking at a possible political void.

Amid the impasse over making Sachin Pilot the chief minster and Ashok Gehlot's bid to contest for the post of Congress President, over 90 Rajasthan MLAs submitted their resignation ahead of a Congress Legislative Party meeting called at Gehlot's residence on Sunday, 25 September.

However, if not Sachin Pilot, who, among the Congress, are probables for the chief minister of Rajasthan?

If Not Pilot, Here Are the Frontrunners for Rajasthan CM Post After Gehlot

  1. 1. CP Joshi

    CP Joshi is the incumbent Speaker of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. A seasoned politician, Joshi has held the post of Union Cabinet minister during the UPA's rule at the Centre.

    CP Joshi

    (Photo: Facebook/mpcpjoshibjp)

    He got elected as an MLA from the Nathdwara Assembly constituency in 2018. In 2014, he had contested the Lok Sabha elections from the Jaipur Rural constituency, but was defeated by BJP's Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

    Several Congress MLAs, reportedly belonging to Ashok Gehlot's camp, arrived at Joshi's residence in Jaipur late on Sunday night.

    Expand

  2. 2. Shanti Kumar Dhariwal

    Shanti Kumar Dhariwal is a cabinet minister in the state government and an MLA from the Kota North constituency.

    In December 2018, he was appointed Cabinet Minister in the third Ashok Gehlot ministry with portfolios of Urban Development and Housing Department and Law and Legal Affairs.

    Shanti Dhariwal

    (Photo: File Image)

    A rebel MLA representative, Shanti Dhariwal and Pratap Khachariyawas are meeting Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge at Gehlot's residence right now.

    Expand

  3. 3. Govind Singh Dotasra

    Govind Singh Dotasra is the chief of state unit of the Congress in Rajasthan. He was also seen participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot.

    Govind Singh Dotasra at the Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi

    (Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)

    Expand

  4. 4. Bhanwar Jitendra Singh

    Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, who belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Alwar, is among few Congress leaders from Rajasthan who have the party leadership’s ears.

    A two-term MLA, Singh won from the Alwar parliamentary constituency in the 2009 general elections.

    He was also inducted into the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) ministry as the minister of state for home affairs in 2011.

    Bhanwar Jitendra Singh with Ashok Gehlot

    Photo: Facebook/Bhanwar Jitendra Singh

    (At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

    Expand

CP Joshi

CP Joshi is the incumbent Speaker of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. A seasoned politician, Joshi has held the post of Union Cabinet minister during the UPA's rule at the Centre.

CP Joshi

(Photo: Facebook/mpcpjoshibjp)

He got elected as an MLA from the Nathdwara Assembly constituency in 2018. In 2014, he had contested the Lok Sabha elections from the Jaipur Rural constituency, but was defeated by BJP's Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

Several Congress MLAs, reportedly belonging to Ashok Gehlot's camp, arrived at Joshi's residence in Jaipur late on Sunday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shanti Kumar Dhariwal

Shanti Kumar Dhariwal is a cabinet minister in the state government and an MLA from the Kota North constituency.

In December 2018, he was appointed Cabinet Minister in the third Ashok Gehlot ministry with portfolios of Urban Development and Housing Department and Law and Legal Affairs.

Shanti Dhariwal

(Photo: File Image)

A rebel MLA representative, Shanti Dhariwal and Pratap Khachariyawas are meeting Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge at Gehlot's residence right now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Govind Singh Dotasra

Govind Singh Dotasra is the chief of state unit of the Congress in Rajasthan. He was also seen participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot.

Govind Singh Dotasra at the Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi

(Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhanwar Jitendra Singh

Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, who belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Alwar, is among few Congress leaders from Rajasthan who have the party leadership’s ears.

A two-term MLA, Singh won from the Alwar parliamentary constituency in the 2009 general elections.

He was also inducted into the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) ministry as the minister of state for home affairs in 2011.

Bhanwar Jitendra Singh with Ashok Gehlot

Photo: Facebook/Bhanwar Jitendra Singh

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

Topics:  Congress   Rajasthan   Ashok Gehlot 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×