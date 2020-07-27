Spoke to PM Modi, Wrote to Prez Over Governor’s Behaviour: Gehlot
Rajasthan CM said he has written to the President asking him to ensure that anAssembly session can be held.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the “behaviour” of the Governor. He has also written to President Ram Nath Kovind, asking him to intervene and ensure that an Assembly session can be held immediately.
“I spoke with prime minister yesterday and told him about the behaviour of the Governor. I spoke with him regarding the letter I had written to him seven days back,” he said, as quoted by ANI.
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra sought clarification from the state government on the proposal to start the Assembly session amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Do you want to move Motion of Confidence? It's not mentioned in the proposal but you've been speaking about it in media,” he asked according to sources quoted by ANI.
Mishra had rejected the first proposal citing absence of a date and agenda for the session, and rebellion of Gehlot's former deputy Sachin Pilot among other reasons.
The second proposal from the state, submitted on Saturday, outlined details of the agenda as coronavirus and the economy, and specified the date as 31 July. The Governor reportedly returned his second proposal this morning, suggesting a three-week postponement, ANI reported quoting sources.
“It will be difficult to call all the MLAs for the Assembly Session in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Can you consider giving a 21-day notice over the convening of Assembly Session?” he asked, ANI reported.
The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government is facing a political crisis after a rebellion by 19 MLAs, including former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.