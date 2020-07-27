Spoke to PM Modi, Wrote to Prez Over Governor’s Behaviour: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the “behaviour” of the Governor. He has also written to President Ram Nath Kovind, asking him to intervene and ensure that an Assembly session can be held immediately.

“I spoke with prime minister yesterday and told him about the behaviour of the Governor. I spoke with him regarding the letter I had written to him seven days back,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra sought clarification from the state government on the proposal to start the Assembly session amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Do you want to move Motion of Confidence? It's not mentioned in the proposal but you've been speaking about it in media,” he asked according to sources quoted by ANI.