Railways To Launch Train With Ramayana Themed Interiors & Bhajans

With Ramayana-themed interiors and bhajans playing on board, the Railways' next edition of the Ramayana Express, which take pilgrims to locations associated with Lord Ram, will give passengers the feel of being on a temple on wheels, a senior official said on Friday, 14 February.

The train is likely to be launched after 10 March, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said, adding that its annual schedule will be released in the coming week.