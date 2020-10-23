Railways Allows Women to Travel on Mumbai Locals from 21 October

After a request by the Maharashtra government, the Indian Railways on Tuesday, 20 October, permitted women commuters to travel by suburban trains during certain times from 21 October.

Making the announcement on Tuesday evening, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said all women would be allowed to travel in the local trains from Wednesday between 11 am and 3 pm and after 7 pm till the last train.

"We were always ready and with the receipt of the letter from the Maharashtra government on Tuesday, we have allowed the travel," Goyal said in a tweet.

In a major 'Unlock' initiative on 16 October, the state government on Friday had said it would allow all the women to commute by local trains at certain hours starting from 17 October.

However, on Friday evening, both the Western Railways and Central Railways refused to oblige without a green signal from the Railway board.