Passengers can now book tatkal tickets for all IRCTC special trains that are currently running and for those scheduled after 1 June, the Indian Railways announced on Friday, 29 May."Ministry of railways has decided to increase the advance reservation period (ARP) of all specials (trains) notified from 30 days to 120 days. Booking of parcel and luggage shall be permitted in all these 230 trains," an official statement said."The changes shall be implemented with effect from 08:00 hrs of train booking date of 31 May 2020 onwards," it said.The premium tatkal booking feature, which existed only in few trains, will now be allowed in these special trains as well.Train Bookings Permitted by Counters, Post Offices, IRCTC AgentsThe Indian Railways has also re-opened the booking and cancellation of train tickets through reservation counters, Post Offices, Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra licensee and also through authorised IRCTC agents.Tickets for these trains can also be booked on the website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (irctc.co.in) or the IRCTC mobile app.If you have a booked a valid Sharmik Train/Special Train ticket and want to check the running status of these, here are the steps to check the same.