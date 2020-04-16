Rlys to Run 2 Trains to Ferry Army Jawans for Border Duty: Report

Despite its passenger services suspended till 3 May amid the country-wide lockdown, the Indian Railwyas will be running two special trains this week from Bangalore to ferry army personnel for their border duty, military sources said on Thursday, 16 April.

The sources said the Home Ministry has given the approval to run a train on the Bangalore - Belgaum- Secundrabad - Ambala- Jammu route on 17 April, and another one on April 18 on the Bangalore - Belgaum- Secundrabad - Gopalpur - Howrah - NJP – Guwahati route.

The sources said the special trains would be run to meet the operational requirements of the northern and eastern borders during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.