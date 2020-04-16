Rlys to Run 2 Trains to Ferry Army Jawans for Border Duty: Report
Despite its passenger services suspended till 3 May amid the country-wide lockdown, the Indian Railwyas will be running two special trains this week from Bangalore to ferry army personnel for their border duty, military sources said on Thursday, 16 April.
The sources said the Home Ministry has given the approval to run a train on the Bangalore - Belgaum- Secundrabad - Ambala- Jammu route on 17 April, and another one on April 18 on the Bangalore - Belgaum- Secundrabad - Gopalpur - Howrah - NJP – Guwahati route.
The sources said the special trains would be run to meet the operational requirements of the northern and eastern borders during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.
Railway sources said in the two special trains, railways will maintain the social distancing norms prescribed by the health ministry due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Currently, the Railways is only running freight and parcel trains to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential goods. The suspension of passenger services will be effective till 3 May.
According to Union health Ministry, the death toll due to coronavirus rose to 420 and the number of cases to 12,759 in the country on Thursday.
