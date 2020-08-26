Raigad Building Collapse: Death Toll Up to 16, Rescue Ops Underway

The death toll in the building collapse in Maharashtra’s Raigad rose to 16 on Wednesday, 26 August, as the rescue operations continued for a second day since the incident on Monday evening.

The deceased include 7 males and 9 females, reported news agency ANI.

Several were being rescued even hours after the collapse of the residential building with 45 flats housing nearly 100 people collapsed at around 6:30 pm on Monday. Visuals of a four-year-old boy being rescued from the debris went viral as the search operation continued with one person still reported to be missing.