Watch: 4-Year-Old Boy Rescued From Raigad Building Collapse Site

A 4-year-old boy was among several people rescued from the debris in Maharashtra’s Raigad on Tuesday, 25 August, after a residential building collapsed on Monday killing at least 16 people.

The boy has been identified as Mohammed Bangi.

As on Wednesday morning, 7 males and 9 females were reported dead in the incident, while one person was still reported to be missing, according to ANI. The rescue operation is still underway.