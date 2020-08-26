Watch: 4-Year-Old Boy Rescued From Raigad Building Collapse Site
The death toll on Wednesday rose to 16 as rescue operations continued.
A 4-year-old boy was among several people rescued from the debris in Maharashtra’s Raigad on Tuesday, 25 August, after a residential building collapsed on Monday killing at least 16 people.
The boy has been identified as Mohammed Bangi.
As on Wednesday morning, 7 males and 9 females were reported dead in the incident, while one person was still reported to be missing, according to ANI. The rescue operation is still underway.
The residential building had around 45 flats where nearly 100 people lived.
Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday said an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the families of the deceased, while financial assistance of upto Rs 50,000 will be provided to the injured.
“Those who lost their houses should also be given some help. Hence, we'll put this in front of the Cabinet tomorrow. We'll not spare people responsible for this collapse, they murdered innocent people. The quality of construction material is very poor...,” he was quoted by ANI as saying.
PM Modi on Tuesday also took to Twitter to offer condolences to the families of the deceased and said that authorities are providing all necessary help.
