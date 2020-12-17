‘Wasn’t Allowed to Speak in Parl Meet’: Rahul Writes to LS Speaker

The sources said the issue of uniforms of the Army, Navy and Air Force was being discussed in the presence of the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat when Gandhi intervened.

He said instead of discussing this, the political leadership should discuss the issues of national security and how to strengthen the forces who are fighting the Chinese in Ladakh.

The committee chairman did not allow Gandhi to speak, following which the Congress leader decided to walk out, they said, adding that Congress members Rajeev Satav and Revanth Reddy also left the meeting, along with their leader, PTI reported.