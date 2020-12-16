Rahul Gandhi, Cong Members Walk Out of Defence Parl Panel Meeting
He alleged the panel’s time was being wasted over military uniform discussions instead of national security issues.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other members of his party on Wednesday, 16 December, walked out of a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Defence, alleging that the panel's time was being wasted in discussing armed forces' uniform instead of the crucial issue of national security, PTI reported quoting sources.
According to the report, Gandhi was disallowed to speak at the meeting by the panel chairman Jual Oram (BJP) when he sought to raise the issues of Chinese aggression and better equipping soldiers at the border in Ladakh.
The sources said the issue of uniforms of the Army, Navy and Air Force was being discussed in the presence of the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat when Gandhi intervened.
The confrontation took place as former Lt General Devender Paul Vats, a BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana, raised the issue of changes in uniform, calling for uniformity and parity in ranks and names of all wings – Army, Navy and Air Force – so that there is no confusion, NDTV reported.
He said instead of discussing this, the political leadership should discuss the issues of national security and how to strengthen the forces who are fighting the Chinese in Ladakh.
The committee chairman did not allow Gandhi to speak, following which the Congress leader decided to walk out, they said, adding that Congress members Rajeev Satav and Revanth Reddy also left the meeting, along with their leader, PTI reported.
According to NDTV, the meeting came to an abrupt end soon after, with an embarrassed General Rawat leaving and no decision taken on the issue of new uniforms and ranks of the armed forces.
(With inputs from PTI.)
