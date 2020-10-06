UP Admin Targeted Hathras Family But PM Didn’t Say a Word: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 6 October slammed PM Modi over his silence on the Hathras case and said that he met the family only to make them realise that they are not alone.

Gandhi was addressing a press conference in the backdrop of anti-farm laws agitation in Punjab’s Patiala.

“I wanted to meet that family (Hathras case victim's family) to let them know that they are not alone. That is why I went there. I told them that I haven’t come for myself, but for you and your daughter,” he said.

“Lakhs of women are harrassed across the country every day. Thousands of women are raped. I vistied Hathras for them,” he added.