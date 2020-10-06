UP Admin Targeted Hathras Family But PM Didn’t Say a Word: Rahul
Rahul Gandhi said that he wanted to meet the hathras victim’s family to make them realise they aren’t alone.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 6 October slammed PM Modi over his silence on the Hathras case and said that he met the family only to make them realise that they are not alone.
Gandhi was addressing a press conference in the backdrop of anti-farm laws agitation in Punjab’s Patiala.
“I wanted to meet that family (Hathras case victim's family) to let them know that they are not alone. That is why I went there. I told them that I haven’t come for myself, but for you and your daughter,” he said.
“Lakhs of women are harrassed across the country every day. Thousands of women are raped. I vistied Hathras for them,” he added.
“A girl gets raped and the whole administration targets her family. But the country’s Prime Minister doesn’t say a word,” Gandhi said.
Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, along with three other Congress leaders, on Saturday, 3 October, met the family of the Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered.
After speaking with the victim’s family members, Rahul Gandhi said that “no power can suppress the voice of the family”.
Priyanka Gandhi assured that the Congress party will fight till justice is delivered. “The family couldn't see their daughter for the one last time. UP CM Yogi Adityanath should understand his responsibility. Till the time justice is delivered, we'll continue this fight,” she said.
