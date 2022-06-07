Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Reaches Moosa to Meet Sidhu Moose Wala’s Family
This comes ten days after the singer was shot dead in the Jawaharke village of Mansa district.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Moosa village in Punjab's Mansa district on Tuesday, 7 June to meet the family of murdered singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala.
The visit comes days after the 27-year-old singer was shot dead in the Jawaharke village of Mansa district.
Gandhi had earlier expressed condolences to Moose Wala's family after the latter's death.
In a Twitter post, he had written, "Deeply shocked and saddened by the murder of promising Congress leader and talented artist, Sidhu Moosewala. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans from across the world."
Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in a village in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, 29 May.
The murder came a day after Punjab Police curtailed Moose Wala's security cover, along with that of 423 others as part of the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's crackdown on VIP culture.
Moose Wala had contested the Punjab Assembly polls on a Congress ticket from Mansa this year and was defeated by AAP candidate Dr Vijay Singla by a margin of 63,323 votes.
