ADVERTISEMENT
Attempt to Crush Democracy: Rahul Welcomes SC-Ordered Probe in Pegasus Row
"Today, SC has given it opinion and supported what we were saying," Rahul Gandhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 27 October, said that the Supreme Court has given its opinion and supported what they were saying with regard to the Pegasus issue.
ANI quoted Gandhi as saying:
"Pegasus is an attempt to crush Indian democracy. It is a big step that the Supreme Court has said that they will look into this matter. I am confident that we will get truth out of this."
(This is a developing story.)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT