Congress Leaders Attack Govt Over Mufti’s Extended Detention

While attacking the government over the extended detention of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday, 2 August, said that it “damaged” the democracy of India.

The detention of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was extended by three months under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on Friday.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, “India’s democracy is damaged when GOI illegally detains political leaders. It’s high time Mehbooba Mufti is released.”