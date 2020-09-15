Rahul Attacks PM Modi Over Migrant Deaths, Says Govt is ‘Clueless’

To another question on the government’s failure in the assessment of problems faced by migrant workers during the lockdown, Minister of State (MoS) with independent charge in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Santosh Kumar Gangwar, said:

“India, as a nation, has responded through the Central and state governments, local bodies, self-help groups (SHGs), Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), medical health professionals, sanitation workers as well as a large number of genuine and bonafide non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the nation’s fight against the unprecedented humanitarian crisis due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and country-wide lockdown.”