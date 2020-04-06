COVID-19: Rajan Plots Way Forward for ‘India’s Greatest Challenge’

Laying out steps the country could take to recover from the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak, Rajan said the immediate priority is to suppress the spread of the pandemic through widespread testing, rigorous quarantines and social distancing.

"The 21-day lockdown is a first step, which buys India time to improve its preparedness. The government is drawing on our courageous medical personnel and looking at all possible resources – public, private, defence, retired – for the fight, but it has to ramp up the pace manifold”, he said, adding that the country will have to significantly increase the number of COVID-19 tests to reduce the fog of uncertainty as regards where the hotspots are.