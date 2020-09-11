Quint Impact: DGCA Pulls Up Indigo Over Ruckus on ‘Kangana Flight’
The Quint had reported how mediapersons violated decorum onboard the flight with actor Kangana Ranaut.
Aviation regulator DGCA has asked Indigo airlines for a report on alleged 'safety violations' by media persons onboard a flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai, on 9 September. The mediapersons were trailing actor Kangana Ranaut, who was on the same flight.
This comes after The Quint's reporter, who was on her way back from her home on the same flight, narrated the ordeal faced by passengers on board the flight due to lack of decorum followed by media persons.
"We have seen some videos wherein media persons are standing too close to each other in the 6E264 flight on Wednesday. It seems to be a violation of safety and social distancing protocols. We have asked IndiGo to submit a report on this incident," said a DGCA official told PTI.
Another DGCA official confirmed to the news agency that the regulator has asked for a report from the airline on this incident.
Ranaut was sitting in one of the front rows of the flight, and was, in fact, seated diagonally opposite to The Quint's reporter.
As per the Civil Aviation Ministry's social distancing rules, issued on 25 May, "on arrival at the destination, the passengers should be allowed to exit (the plane) in a sequence so as to avoid any bunching"
(With inputs from PTI)
