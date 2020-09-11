Quint Impact: DGCA Pulls Up Indigo Over Ruckus on ‘Kangana Flight’

Aviation regulator DGCA has asked Indigo airlines for a report on alleged 'safety violations' by media persons onboard a flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai, on 9 September. The mediapersons were trailing actor Kangana Ranaut, who was on the same flight.

This comes after The Quint's reporter, who was on her way back from her home on the same flight, narrated the ordeal faced by passengers on board the flight due to lack of decorum followed by media persons.