UP Police Says ‘No Rape’ in Hathras Case. Here Are Eight Questions

1. India’s jurisprudence on rape clearly states that the absence of sperms in a swab sample by itself cannot rule out rape. There are High Court rulings on this very issue. In 2012, the Bombay High Court ruled that the presence of semen is not necessary to prove offence of rape. In 2018, the Uttaranchal High Court, while passing judgment on the alleged sexual assault of a one-year-old upheld the conviction of the accused who had challenged that no semen was found in the vaginal swab of the victim. The court relied on the Supreme Court decisions in Wahid Khan v. State of M.P., (2010) 2 SCC 9 and Parminder v. State (NCT of Delhi), (2014) 2 SCC 592.

2. According to the definition of rape in Section 375 IPC (as amended by Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2013), the definition of rape has been widened to include acts other than only peno-vaginal penetration. According to India’s rape laws, insertions, to any extent, any object or a part of the body, not being the penis, into the vagina, the urethra or anus of a woman can also amount to rape. So, when the police recorded the statement of the victim, did she specifically mention that she had a peno-vaginal penetration? If not, then how is the police concluding ‘no rape’ on the basis of lack of semen in the vaginal swab? Cause India’s rape laws clearly states to the contrary.