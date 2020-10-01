Why UP Police Downplayed Hathras Rape & What It Means For Society

The shocking gang rape and murder of a SC/ST (Dalit) girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh is not just another heinous crime; it will also be remembered as a classic example for the police – how not to handle a case like this.

The police showed rank insensitivity in this case, and from the very beginning, strove to downplay its severity.

The police say that, in her first statement, the girl ‘had not mentioned’ rape. Let us, for the sake of argument, accept that it is true. However, it begs a question: the victim’s mother says that she had found her injured and unconscious daughter stripped of her clothes in the crop fields and that she was bleeding from her private parts as well. Since the victim could not be taken to the police station in that state, her mother covered her up.