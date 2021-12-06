Putin To Meet PM Modi Today; Afghanistan, Technology, Weapons on Agenda

Russian President Vladimir Putin will land in India on Monday, 6 December, to participate in the 21st annual India-Russia summit with his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ANI reported.

This will be the first time Prime Minister Modi and President Putin will be meeting in person since they last met in 2019 during the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil.

The meeting will take place at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, where Modi will host a dinner for Putin.

Bilateral relations and strategic ties between the two nations will be discussed. China is also expected to be a major topic of discussion.