Punjab State Dear Mahashivratri Bumper Lottery 2023 to be announced Soon

The Punjab State Lotteries are all set to announce the results for the Punjab State Dear Mahashivratri Bumper Lottery 2023 results today, 18 February 2023. Participants who have bought the Mahashivratri Bumper lottery ticket should get the results PDF after the announcement of the result at 6 PM at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in
The people who wanted to participate in the Mahashivratri Bumper lottery had to buy a ticket for Rs 500 and anyone from India could buy the tickets for the Punjab bumper lottery.
The lottery scheme has 6 lakh tickets, numbering from 400000 to 999999 and there is no series in the lottery scheme. Gandhi Brothers Lottery is the authorized Punjab state lottery retailer/dealer that conducted the State Lottery. Non-Punjab residents who participated in the lottery will receive their tickets via speed post or courier from Gandhi Brothers Lottery.
Mahashivratri Bumper Lottery 2023 Prize Money List
The guaranteed 1st prize scheme of the lottery is Rs 2.50 crore, 2nd prize is Rs 10 lakhs, and the third prize is Rs 5 lakhs.
1st prize of Rs 2.50 crore
2nd prize of Rs 10 lakhs
3rd prize of Rs 5 lakhs/-
4th prize of Rs 9000/-
5th prize of Rs 6000/-
6th prize of Rs 2500/-
Mahashivratri Bumper Lottery Result Time
The Mahashivratri Bumper Lottery draw results of the Punjab bumper lottery will be updated on the official website: punjabstatelotteries.gov.in. at 6 PM. You will be able to download the full list of winners. You can keep an eye on the website for more updates.
