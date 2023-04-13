ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery Result 2023: 1st Prize Rs 2.50 Crores

Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery Result 2023: Prize money and winner details below.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
The results for the Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2023 have been announced by the Punjab State Lottery Department today on 13 April. All the participants can check the results of the lottery draw on the official website of Punjab State Lotteries, punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

The Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries conducts almost six bumper lotteries every year on the occasion of different festivals including Punjab State Rakhi Bumper, Punjab State Sawan Bumper, Punjab State Holi Bumper, Punjab State New Year Lohri Bumper, and Punjab State Baisakhi Bumper. Besides, a Punjab State Monthly Lottery Scheme is also available for the people.

Let us find out the Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2023 prize money details below.

Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2023: Prize Money

Here is the list of prize money that will be awarded to the winners of Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2023 on Thursday, 13 April 2023.

1st Prize: Rs 2,50,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000

3rd Prize: Rs 9,000

4th Prize: Rs 7,000

5th Prize: Rs 5,000

Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2023: Steps To Check Winners and Prize Money

Follow the below steps to check the Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2023 winners and prize money on Thursday, 13 April 2023.

  • Go to the official website, punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the 'Search Lottery Results' option against the Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2023 Draw Prizes Worth.

  • Enter you ticket number.

  • In the drop down menu, select the options bumper and Punjab State Dear Baisakhi.

  • Hit the search option.

  • Your Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2023 will show up on the screen.

The prize winners are advised to check the results with the Punjab Government Gazette Notification, and submit their winning lottery tickets to the office of the director, Punjab State Lotteries, Sector 33A, Chandigarh, along with the application form within 30 days.
While the other prizes will be drawn proportionately, the lottery draw for the first, second, and third prizes will be held separately from the overall scheme. It's interesting to notice that there are  guaranteed 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes for the the sold tickets.

Each bumper lottery ticket costs Rs 200 (plus Rs 90 for shipping and handling). The lottery tickets are signed by the Principal Secretary to Government of Punjab, Department of Finance, Chandigarh.

