Pro-Khalistan Slogans Written at District Judge's House in Punjab; Probe On
"A video of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has come to light," a police official said.
Pro-Khalistan slogans were spotted on the walls of the residence of a Session Court Judge in Faridkot, Punjab on Saturday, 11 June.
SSP Faridkot, Avneet Kaur Sidhu, told news agency ANI, "A video of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has come to light and slogans were written on walls."
She added that CCTV cameras are being checked and an investigation in the matter is underway.
The incident comes only over a month after the Himachal Pradesh Police booked Pannun, one of the founders of the banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), in a case involving the hoisting of Khalistani flags outside the state Assembly complex in Dharamshala.
In May, DGP Kundu had said that the police forces have been put on high alert in view of the incident and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted by the police chief to probe the matter expeditiously.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.