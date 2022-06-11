Pro-Khalistan Slogans Written at District Judge's House in Punjab; Probe On

Pro-Khalistan slogans were spotted on the walls of the residence of a Session Court Judge in Faridkot, Punjab on Saturday, 11 June.

SSP Faridkot, Avneet Kaur Sidhu, told news agency ANI, "A video of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has come to light and slogans were written on walls."