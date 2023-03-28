Escaping Libya: How 12 Stranded Indian Men Made it Back Home After a Job Scam

Sanoj Kumar Yadav, 33, fell off a machine and broke his rib.

Gurpreet Singh, 36, lost a finger while operating a machine.

Subash Kumar, 47, was locked in a stable without food and water for six days.

For around two months, starting 14 December 2022, this is what a batch of 12 Indian men faced in Libya – where they were deceptively sent as labourers.

”When we were there in those horrible conditions, we thought we will die here, and never return home,” said Gurpreet.

On 10 February and 2 March, however, the men made it back home with the help of a Sudanese national, a Punjab-based journalist, a Dubai-based Indian woman who runs a school in Libya, a BJP district chief from Punjab, and the Union Ministry of External Affairs.

This is the story of how the men were conned into a job in Libya, how they survived these testing circumstances in a foreign country, and their virodh (rebellion).