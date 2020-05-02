In another incident of citizens misbehaving with the police in Punjab, on Saturday, 2 May, a car driver dragged a police officer on duty, on his car’s bonnet, in Jalandhar.The video of the incident was shared on ANI.The Ertiga car driver Anmol Mehmi, who almost ran over ASI Mulkh Raj, and Parminder Kumar, Anmol’s father who is also the owner of the car, were booked for attempt to murder, the DGP of Punjab police said.“A car approaching Milkbar Chowk was asked to stop by the police, but the driver didn't stop the car. ASI Mulkraj, who was on duty there climbed the car's bonnet when it didn't stop. The driver dragged the ASI to some distance. We are probing into the matter,” investigating officer Surjeet Singh said.In a different incident from the state, Sub-inspector (SI) Harjit Singh’s hand was chopped off by a group of Nihang Sikhs in Patiala when the SI tried to stop him and his accomplices from forcibly entering a vegetable market.Harjit Singh was promoted to the rank of sub-inspector in the Punjab Police, by the state government, in light of his bravery, and his son granted a job as a constable by Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Singh. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)