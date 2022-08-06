ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab Govt Has Given Aid to Kin of 789 Farmers Who Died in Protests: CM Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said that the family of each deceased farmer has been given Rs 5 lakh.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday, 6 August, said his government has completed the process of providing financial assistance to families of 789 farmers, who lost their lives during the course of the agitation against the Centre’s now-repealed farm laws.

Mann said the family of the each farmer has been given Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance, amounting to Rs 39.55 crore in total.

The farmers died because of various reasons, including harsh winter, road accidents, cardiac arrest and other ailments.

The state government is duty bound to safeguard the interests of farmers and their families, Mann said, adding that every promise made to them will be fulfilled, according to an official statement.

The CM reiterated that his government is committed to bail out farmers from the current agrarian crisis.

His government has already introduced an alternative crop in the form of green gram, the purchase of which is being done at a minimum support price, he said.

Mann said the state government also gave financial assistance to the farmers who opted for direct seeding of rice.

