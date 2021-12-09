Reduced to 'Unaccounted Records': Over 680 Farmers Died While Protesting
The Centre has maintained that it has no data on the number of farmers who had died during the protest.
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
Over 680 farmers had died during the year-long agitation against the contentious farm laws at the Singhu-Delhi border. Among them were youngsters, and aged men and women, who had been a part of the movement since November 2020.
The Centre, however, has maintained that it has no data on the cases registered against the farmers or the number of farmers who had died during the protest. It had said that, as a result, there was no question of providing financial assistance to anyone.
Responding to a question on ‘Agitation of Farm Laws’ raised by some MPs in the Lok Sabha, Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, said that the central government had "no data" on these deaths.
Reacting to the government's reply, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, termed this an insult to the farmers.
More than 700 farmers lost their lives during the protests against the three farm laws. How can the Centre say that it doesn't have any record of it?Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which has been leading the agitation, claimed that about 700 farmers had lost their lives in the protest.
Were the deceased farmers being reduced to mere unaccounted records?
This is The Quint’s tribute to the farmers who've lost their lives since November 2020, when the farm law protests first began.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.