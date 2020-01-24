Punjab CM Slams ‘1917’ Actor’s ‘Diversity’ Remark; Fox Apologises

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday, 24 January, advised British actor Laurence Fox to gain knowledge of military history, after the actor said a scene from his film ‘1917’ was forcing diversity on viewers with its depiction of a Sikh soldier, according to an Indian Express report.

The Punjab chief minister, according to the report, termed Fox's remarks as "bunkum" (rubbish).

The actor's remarks have triggered an uproar among Indians and Sikhs in the UK, as well as military historians.

Singh, while speaking with The Indian Express, told the daily that the Indian troops, which arrived in Europe in 1914, played an important role in preventing a military disaster.