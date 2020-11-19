Punjab CM Amarinder Singh’s Son Appears Before ED in FEMA Case
A case has been registered against Raninder Singh under FEMA for possession of undisclosed assets abroad.
Raninder Singh, Son of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate Office in Jalandhar on Thursday, 19 November, after he was summoned by the agency in relation to an alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation case, NDTV reported.
He was accompanied by Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill along with his counsel.
“We have nothing to hide. We will continue to cooperate and come here as many times as required," Singh said as he left the ED’s office on Thursday, according to ANI.
Prior to this, Raninder Singh failed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on 27 October and 6 November.
The current ED probe is linked with income Tax Department who was the first to investigate in the matter.
As per a NDTV report, Raninder Singh had denied all allegations back in 2016 for allegedly possessing properties abroad and creating a trust besides a few subsidiaries in the British Virgin Islands.
(With inputs from NDTV)
