Punjab CM Amarinder Singh’s Son Appears Before ED in FEMA Case

Raninder Singh, Son of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate Office in Jalandhar on Thursday, 19 November, after he was summoned by the agency in relation to an alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation case, NDTV reported.

He was accompanied by Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill along with his counsel.

“We have nothing to hide. We will continue to cooperate and come here as many times as required," Singh said as he left the ED’s office on Thursday, according to ANI.

A case has been registered against Raninder Singh under FEMA for possession of undisclosed assets abroad.