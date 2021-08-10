Captain Amarinder Singh in Delhi, Likely to Meet Sonia Gandhi Later Today
The meeting comes amid reports of continuing tensions between CM Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday, 10 August, arrived in Delhi, where he is likely to meet Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi later in the evening.
Ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, an expansion and a reshuffle of the Punjab cabinet is likely to be discussed at the meeting, reported news agency ANI.
This will be the first meeting between Singh and Gandhi after Navjot Singh Sidhu was elevated to the position of the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC).
“All eyes are now on the Cabinet reshuffle ahead of the Assembly elections due early next year. It will clear the line of action, the party high command adopts,” The Tribune reported, quoting a senior party leader.
The meeting comes amid reports of continuing tensions between CM Singh and Sidhu. Both the leaders pledged to work together as a team after Sidhu's elevation, the cricketer-turned-politician appears to be continuing his aggressive stance against the CM.
On Monday, Sidhu had tweeted about government inaction against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia and others who were allegedly involved in a drug trafficking case in 2018.
(With inputs from ANI and The Tribune.)
