Puducherry CM Storms Out of R-Day Event, Guv Bedi Demands Apology

"We invited both the Awardees so that Puducherrians get an immediate opportunity to greet these national heroes. Both the Padma Awardees were gracious to attend even at such short notice. Once present in the audience our Comptroller Raj Nivas Asha Gupta considered it respectful to recognise the presence of the Padma Awardees by requesting the Chief Minister to present a shawl to them," Bedi had said in a statement on Monday, 27 January.

Bedi further said that instead of welcoming the offer, the CM shouted at the officials in front of the awardees, asking them how this could be done without prior permission.