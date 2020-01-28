Puducherry CM Storms Out of R-Day Event, Guv Bedi Demands Apology
The tussle between Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Governor Kiran Bedi took an ugly turn on Sunday, 26 January, when the chief minister stormed out of a Republic Day function, NDTV reported on Tuesday, 28 January.
Saying that he was not informed earlier, Narayanasamy refused to honour two Padma Shri recipients from Puducherry, the report said. He called it a breach of procedure, and also demanded an apology from Bedi.
"We invited both the Awardees so that Puducherrians get an immediate opportunity to greet these national heroes. Both the Padma Awardees were gracious to attend even at such short notice. Once present in the audience our Comptroller Raj Nivas Asha Gupta considered it respectful to recognise the presence of the Padma Awardees by requesting the Chief Minister to present a shawl to them," Bedi had said in a statement on Monday, 27 January.
Bedi further said that instead of welcoming the offer, the CM shouted at the officials in front of the awardees, asking them how this could be done without prior permission.
(With inputs from NDTV)
