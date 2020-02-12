Puducherry Assembly Adopts Resolution Against CAA, NRC & NPR

Amidst an opposition boycott, the one-day special session of the union territory assembly adopted the resolution tabled by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who chose to ignore Lt Governor Kiran Bedi's missive against the move.

Bedi in a letter on Monday, 10 February had said the act passed by Parliament is applicable to the union territory and "cannot be questioned or deliberated in any manner." Later making an intervention when two ministers accused Bedi of 'hampering' implementation of government decisions, Narayansamy said he opened her letter only now and it only contained what she had already shared with media, asking him not to table the anti-CAA resolution.

Wondering how a letter marked 'confidential' was circulated to media, he asserted the legislature was an independent authority and none can intrude into its rights and privileges.