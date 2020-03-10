‘Proud of Father for Taking a Stand’: Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Son

“As promised we will make an impactful change in India and Madhya Pradesh wherever our future lies,” he added.

Mahanaryaman also tagged a tweet of Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi on the state of affairs in the Congress and said, “Couldn't be more apt. Very well said.”

Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi said Scindia's “departure is a big blow” to the Congress. “He was a central pillar in the party and the leadership should've done more to convince him to stay. Like him, there are many other devoted INC leaders across the country who feel alienated, wasted and discontented,” he said.

Mahanaryaman also re-tweeted a known columnist's tweet in which it was recalled that Madhavrao Scindia had resigned in 1996 from the Congress following which the party expelled him.

Earlier, Mahanaryaman tagged his father's resignation letter and said, “Sad it had come to this.”