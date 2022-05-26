Protests Justified, Problem With Chhattisgarh's Mining Policies: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, 23 May, said he had a 'problem' with the decisions related to mining that were being taken by the Congress-led Chhattisgarh government.

A student at Cambridge University quizzed Gandhi about the Congress party's stand on the protection of tribal rights while sanctioning forest clearances for the sake of mining, to which Gandhi said that he did not defend the decisions of the incumbent government.

The video of this conversation went viral on Wednesday.