CAA Protests: Police Fire in Air, 15 Vehicles Torched in UP’s Mau
Protesters torched 15 vehicles as a demonstration against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and police action in Jamia Millia Islamia University turned violent in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau on Monday, 16 December, prompting the police to fire in air.
The incident occurred in Dakshintola area of Mau.
A portion of the boundary wall of the police station was also damaged, and firemen could be seen extinguishing fire, which had erupted in one corner of the police station.
Police used tear gas shells and also fired in the air to control the situation after protesters set ablaze 15 vehicles, including those of police.
Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said senior officials are on the spot.
"The mob has been dispersed. Section 144 of CrPC is already implemented in the district," he said.
Police lobbed tear-gas shells and also fired in the air to control the situation. An eyewitness said protesters set ablaze 15 vehicles, including those of police. Police, however, gave out a much smaller number of vehicles damaged.
Inspector General (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar said in Lucknow, "Three or four motorcycles were set ablaze.
"The unlawful assembly has been dispersed. Additional forces have been deployed. Presently, peace and order is being maintained," he said in a statement.
UP Director General of Police O P Singh denied reports that a curfew has been imposed in Mau.
Mau District Magistrate Gyanprakash Tripathi told reporters that some youths from Mirza Hadipur area had planned to submit a memorandum to protest the police action at Delhi's Jamia Milia Islamia University.
"Subsequently, crowd swelled up in the locality. Police reached the spot and tried to remove the protestors. This angered the crowd, and they resorted to stone-pelting in the vicinity of Dakshintola police station and set a few vehicles ablaze. No one has been injured," he said.
Tripathi also said that motorcycles of a few journalists and policemen were set ablaze by the protestors. "Police resorted to mild use of force, and controlled the situation. Guilty persons are being identified through CCTV footage, and they will be booked," he said.
