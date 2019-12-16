CAA Protests: Police Fire in Air, 15 Vehicles Torched in UP’s Mau

Mau District Magistrate Gyanprakash Tripathi told reporters that some youths from Mirza Hadipur area had planned to submit a memorandum to protest the police action at Delhi's Jamia Milia Islamia University.

"Subsequently, crowd swelled up in the locality. Police reached the spot and tried to remove the protestors. This angered the crowd, and they resorted to stone-pelting in the vicinity of Dakshintola police station and set a few vehicles ablaze. No one has been injured," he said.

Tripathi also said that motorcycles of a few journalists and policemen were set ablaze by the protestors. "Police resorted to mild use of force, and controlled the situation. Guilty persons are being identified through CCTV footage, and they will be booked," he said.