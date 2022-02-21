Ambedkar Photo Row: Dalit Groups Protest in Bengaluru, CM Bommai Assures Action

Responding to the criticism, Judge Malikarjuna had claimed that he did not mean any disrespect to Ambedkar. In a press statement, he said the portrait of Ambedkar was never removed and there was false propaganda against him. He said, “Some advocates approached me and demanded that Ambedkar’s portrait be placed next to that of Mahatma Gandhi as per a government order. I told them that the High Court Registrar had informed us in our Leaders Group that the government order was before the full bench (of the High Court) and asked us to wait till the decision was made on the matter and requested them not to force me.”

Later on 4 February, the full court of Karnataka High Court had decided to place the portrait of Ambedkar at all official functions of the HC, district and taluk courts of the state.