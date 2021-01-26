Cops Fire Tear Gas, Lathi-Charge Farmers as Protest Reaches ITO

As the farmers’ tractor rally scheduled for Republic Day gathered steam on Tuesday, 26 January, protesters who were part of the march breached the route from Ghazipur to reach Delhi’s ITO area.

Police used tear gas as they broke police barricades placed opposite the Delhi Police headquarters at ITO. In visuals emerging from the spot, police can also be seen chasing and lathi-charging farmers, as the two groups clashed. Stone-pelting is also being reported in the area.