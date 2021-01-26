Farmers’ March Begins, Barricades Broken at Tikri Border

Farmers protesting against the new contentious farm laws, after significant back and forth with the Delhi Police, have under taken tractor rally even as India gears to celebrate its 72nd Republic Day, in the national capital.



Visuals from ANI show protesting farmers are breaking police barricading at Delhi-Haryana Tikri border.



Since 26 November, thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 – at the borders of the national capital.