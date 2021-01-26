Live

Farmers’ March Begins, Barricades Broken at Tikri Border

Catch all the live updates on the tractor rally by farmers here.

The Quint
Updated
India
3 min read
Farmers during an earlier tractor rally as part of their protest against the farm laws.
i

Farmers protesting against the new contentious farm laws, after significant back and forth with the Delhi Police, have under taken tractor rally even as India gears to celebrate its 72nd Republic Day, in the national capital.

Visuals from ANI show protesting farmers are breaking police barricading at Delhi-Haryana Tikri border.

Since 26 November, thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 – at the borders of the national capital.

Snapshot
  • The farmers have assured that the tractor rally will be peaceful
  • Several traffic restrictions are in place in the national capital on Republic Day
  • Farmers from 21 districts of Maharashtra made their way to Mumbai, to protest against the laws
  • Leaders of various farmer organisations held a protest outside the Karnataka Police headquarters, after police denied permission to hold a tractor rally in Bengaluru
8:58 AM , 26 Jan

Tractor Rally Begins at Delhi's Dhansa Border

Farmers' Republic Day tractor rally in protest against the three farm laws has begun at Delhi's Dhansa border, according to ANI.

8:57 AM , 26 Jan

Police Seize Tractors in Districts Around Bengaluru: Karnataka Farmer Leader

Karnataka farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar has said that the police are seizing tractors in districts around Bengaluru. Further, teams have been formed to search and seize tractors ahead of the Tractor Rally.

8:51 AM , 26 Jan

Protesting Farmers Break Police Barricade at Delhi-Haryana Tikri Border

According to ANI, protesting farmers have broken through the police barricading at the Delhi-Haryana Tikri border.

8:12 AM , 26 Jan

Farmers Get Ready for the Tractor Rally

As farmers from different parts of Delhi are gearing up for the tractor rally, a large number of them, along with their tractors, are seen heading towards the national capital, according to visuals by ANI.


Published: 26 Jan 2021, 7:27 AM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount: