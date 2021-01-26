Farmers’ March Begins, Barricades Broken at Tikri Border
Catch all the live updates on the tractor rally by farmers here.
Farmers protesting against the new contentious farm laws, after significant back and forth with the Delhi Police, have under taken tractor rally even as India gears to celebrate its 72nd Republic Day, in the national capital.
Visuals from ANI show protesting farmers are breaking police barricading at Delhi-Haryana Tikri border.
Since 26 November, thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 – at the borders of the national capital.
- The farmers have assured that the tractor rally will be peaceful
- Several traffic restrictions are in place in the national capital on Republic Day
- Farmers from 21 districts of Maharashtra made their way to Mumbai, to protest against the laws
- Leaders of various farmer organisations held a protest outside the Karnataka Police headquarters, after police denied permission to hold a tractor rally in Bengaluru
Tractor Rally Begins at Delhi's Dhansa Border
Farmers' Republic Day tractor rally in protest against the three farm laws has begun at Delhi's Dhansa border, according to ANI.
Police Seize Tractors in Districts Around Bengaluru: Karnataka Farmer Leader
Karnataka farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar has said that the police are seizing tractors in districts around Bengaluru. Further, teams have been formed to search and seize tractors ahead of the Tractor Rally.
Protesting Farmers Break Police Barricade at Delhi-Haryana Tikri Border
According to ANI, protesting farmers have broken through the police barricading at the Delhi-Haryana Tikri border.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.