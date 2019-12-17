4 Killed in Police Action, Situation Under Control: Assam DGP

The police is investigating these cases and the guilty will not be spared, he said.

When asked whether any cases were registered against Congress leaders, he said, “Maybe, yes.”

He added that the situation was “pretty much under control”.

Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the police crackdown on Jamia university raged across the nation on Monday, with reports of clashes between protesters and police, arrests, detentions and curfews coming in from various places.

At least 354 people were arrested across West Bengal and 21 were arrested in connection with the clashes at Aligarh Muslim University. The SC, on Tuesday, will hear a batch of petitions against police action in Jamia.