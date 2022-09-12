Probe Into Sonali Phogat’s Death To Be Handed Over to CBI: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday, 12 September, said that the probe into Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat's death will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"Following the people's demand, especially that of her (Sonali Phogat) daughter, for CBI probe, we are handing it over to the CBI today. I'm writing to the Home Minister. We trust our police and they are doing good investigation but it's people's demand," Sawant said, news agency ANI reported.