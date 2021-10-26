Probe at Standstill, Delhi Police Mulls Closing Disha Ravi Toolkit Case: Report
Even after 8 months, neither Google nor Zoom have responded to queries raised by the probing agency.
Several months after the Delhi Police arrested Bangalore-based climate activist Disha Ravi in connection with a 'toolkit' on the farmers' protest, police sources told The Indian Express that they are mulling over filing a closure report in the case.
The report states that even after eight months, neither Google nor Zoom have responded to queries raised by the probing agency.
“We haven’t filed the chargesheet since we have not been able to receive more information and documents required to continue the investigation," The Indian Express quoted the sources as saying.
Queries to UK-based movement Extinction Rebellion have also reportedly gone unanswered.
Ravi was granted bail by the Patiala House Court on 23 February, after the court cited "scanty and sketchy evidence on record" against the 22-year-old.
An investigating officer also disclosed to the Indian Express that even after questioning after the bail ruling, the Delhi Police has not been able to conclusively link Ravi to any 'criminal conspiracy' relating to the violence unleashed on 26 January.
The Quint had earlier reported that the lack of evidence demonstrating a link between Disha Ravi and the toolkit to the Republic Day violence has been apparent ever since the Delhi Police’s FIR in the case, registered on 4 February 2021, came to light.
Observations From Ravi's Bail Hearing
According to the police, a Google Doc had been shared “which contains a detailed plan of a large conspiracy to wage an economic, social, cultural and regional war against India.”
However, no concrete evidence was cited by the Delhi Police to support this conclusion.
Judge Dharmender Rana, in Ravi's bail hearing had iterated then, "What is the link between the alleged conspiracy and the violence?”
Judge Rana had asked how merely associating with an organisation (Poetic Justice Foundation) that the police believe has Khalistani links (without them being a declared terrorist/criminal organisation) would incriminate Disha Ravi or anyone else involved with the toolkit.
On Tuesday, hours after the report by the Indian Express, Ravi took to Twitter to purportedly raise questions about the comments made by the police sources quoted in the report and said:
