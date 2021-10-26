Probe at Standstill, Delhi Police Mulls Closing Disha Ravi Toolkit Case: Report

Judge Dharmender Rana, in Ravi's bail hearing had iterated then, "What is the link between the alleged conspiracy and the violence?”

Judge Rana had asked how merely associating with an organisation (Poetic Justice Foundation) that the police believe has Khalistani links (without them being a declared terrorist/criminal organisation) would incriminate Disha Ravi or anyone else involved with the toolkit.

On Tuesday, hours after the report by the Indian Express, Ravi took to Twitter to purportedly raise questions about the comments made by the police sources quoted in the report and said: