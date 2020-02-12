Priyanka meets jailed anti-CAA protesters’ kin in UP’s Azamgarh.

“The SP leader claims to be a well-wisher of Muslims but has confined himself to merely tweeting on police brutality on women protesters,” UP Congress minority cell leader Nadeem Javed had said.

Asserting that the Congress will stand with peaceful protesters, Priyanka Gandhi said, “I heard the womenfolk. I had gone to Bijnor, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Lucknow, Varanasi and other places where police and the administration committed atrocities.”

She said a report drafted by the Congress was submitted to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and she would also send names of policemen who committed “atrocities” in Azamgarh.