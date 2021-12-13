Privilege Motion Moved Against Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi Over RS Attendance Comments

As per a notice submitted by the TMC on Monday, these remarks are in contempt of the Upper House and undermine the dignity, NDTV reported.

Gogoi was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in March 2020. Since then, he has 12 percent attendance in the Parliament, as compared to the national average of 79 percent, as per legislative research organisation PRS.

The TMC notice went on to note other controversial excerpts from the interview, which indicated that he was 'uncomfortable' in the RS as social distancing norms were not followed.

He had even questioned: