Privilege Motion Moved Against Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi Over RS Attendance Comments
Gogoi was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in March 2020. Since then, he has 12 percent attendance in the Parliament.
Two Trinamool Congress MPs on Monday, 13 December, moved a privilege motion against former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in light of his comments pertaining to his attendance at Rajya Sabha during an NDTV interview.
"I go to the Rajya Sabha whenever I feel like it," the former CJI indicated while speaking to the news media company about his memoir 'Justice for the Judge' on 8 December.
As per a notice submitted by the TMC on Monday, these remarks are in contempt of the Upper House and undermine the dignity, NDTV reported.
Gogoi was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in March 2020. Since then, he has 12 percent attendance in the Parliament, as compared to the national average of 79 percent, as per legislative research organisation PRS.
The TMC notice went on to note other controversial excerpts from the interview, which indicated that he was 'uncomfortable' in the RS as social distancing norms were not followed.
He had even questioned:
"What is the magic about RS? I would have been better off in terms of pay, emoluments if I had been chairman of a tribunal?"
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.