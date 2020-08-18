‘Prince of Incompetence’: JP Nadda’s Jibe at Rahul Over PM Cares

According to the screenshot posted by Gandhi, the RTI had sought responses for the total number of RTI applications and appeals received and disposed of by the PMO since April 2020 and the number of those applications related to the PM CARES Fund and the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

According to the article, the PMO responded only partially, refusing to provide information specific to the funds. It said the information sought "was not maintained in compiled form".