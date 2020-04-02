PM Modi to ‘Share Video Message’ on Friday Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
As the nation stays home to curb the coronavirus outbreak during the nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Thursday, 2 April, saying he will be sharing a "small video message with my fellow Indians" at 9 am on Friday, 3 April.
In his last address to the nation, the PM had announced the 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the virus, which has infected nearly 2,000 people in India so far and claimed the lives of 50 more.
Prior to that address, Modi had, in another address, announced a one-day 'Janata curfew' on 22 March, which was seen as a pilot for the full-scale lockdown that was enforced two days later.
Earlier on Thursday, the prime minister held a meeting with chief ministers of various states via video-conferencing, saying that state governments and the Centre must formulate a common exit strategy to ensure the staggered re-emergence of population once the lockdown ends.
Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were also present on call. This was the second time PM Modi spoke to the chief ministers on the pandemic.
(With inputs from PTI.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)