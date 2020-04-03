Another Tests COVID-19 Positive in Dharavi; India’s Cases at 2,069

Worldwide, the number of novel coronavirus cases has crossed 1,000,000 since the pandemic emerged in China late last year, according to the John Hopkins Resource Centre on Friday, 3 April.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Thursday reported that the death toll from the COVID-19 outbreak in India has risen to 53, while the number of cases has gone up to 2,069.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi rose to 293 on Thursday, including 182 positive cases from Nizamuddin Markaz, PTI reported, quoting the Delhi government.

The health ministry, in a press conference, said that about 400 COVID-19 cases have been found “whose epidemiological linkage can be traced to the Tablighi Jamaat cluster.”