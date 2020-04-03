Another Tests COVID-19 Positive in Dharavi; India’s Cases at 2,069

Worldwide, the number of novel coronavirus cases has crossed 1,000,000 since the pandemic emerged in China late last year, according to the John Hopkins Resource Centre on Friday, 3 April.
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Thursday reported that the death toll from the COVID-19 outbreak in India has risen to 53, while the number of cases has gone up to 2,069.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi rose to 293 on Thursday, including 182 positive cases from Nizamuddin Markaz, PTI reported, quoting the Delhi government.
The health ministry, in a press conference, said that about 400 COVID-19 cases have been found “whose epidemiological linkage can be traced to the Tablighi Jamaat cluster.”
- World Bank approves USD 1 billion in emergency funds for India to tackle coronavirus
- SC takes suo moto cognisance of Mahua Moitra’s letter highlighting migrant workers’ plight in lockdown
- 960 foreigners found to be involved in Tablighi Jamaat activities blacklisted
- Around 50 medical staff (doctors, nurses and paramedics) nationwide test positive for COVID-19
One More Tests Positive in Mumbai's Dharavi
Mumbai's Dharavi gets another COVID-19 case after a 35-year-old doctor tested positive. His family put in quarantine, they will be tested today for coronavirus. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation tracing his contacts. Building where he resides in Dharavi sealed, reported ANI.
Face Mask Not Enough to Protect From Coronavirus: WH
Wearing a face mask alone is not adequate enough to protect an individual from coronavirus, the White House has said, emphasising that the strict enforcement of social distancing measures and other precautions are key in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.
The White House announcement came amidst an intense debate in the US on the necessity of wearing a face mask, reported PTI.
'Nice Offer' From Prez Putin on US Medical Supplies, Says Trump; Dismisses Kremlin 'Propaganda' Warning
US President Donald Trump said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin extended a “very nice offer” to him by providing America with medical supplies and equipment to combat the deadly coronavirus, brushing aside a warning that it would result in Kremlin “propaganda,” reported PTI.
Nizamuddin Markaz Event: 5 More People Test Positive in Rajasthan's Tonk
“Five people test positive for COVID-19 in Tonk. They are close contacts of the positive coronavirus patients (who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi). Total number of cases stands at 138 in Rajasthan, including two Italian and 14 attendees of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi,” said the State Health Department, reported ANI.