PM Modi to Talk COVID-19 in His First ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Amid Lockdown

More than 30,000 people have died worldwide in the coronavirus pandemic, two-thirds of them in Europe, according to an AFP tally on Saturday, 28 March.

India saw the highest jump in COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 185 patients testing positive for the virus. The total number of cases, as on Saturday, is 909, which includes 19 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 28 March, announced the constitution of PM’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund for people who wanted to contribute to India’s fight against COVID-19.