Early Steps Taken to Fight COVID-19 in India: PM to Mission Heads
Extraordinary times require extraordinary solutions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a video conference on Monday with 130 Indian missions abroad while referring to the 21-day nationwide lockdown owing to the coronavirus outbreak.
He said the steps included the world’s largest quarantine and lockdown, according to the ministry of external affairs.
The prime minister complimented heads of the missions for their efforts to evacuate Indians stranded in some of the epicentres of the crisis and exhorted them to take five specific steps including paying close attention to the evolving international political and economic situation and ensuring their own health and safety as well as that of their teams and families.
Modi also asked the heads to attend to Indians stranded abroad due to international travel restrictions and address issues arising out of from their unplanned stay abroad with their host governments.
“He also advised the heads of the missions to suitably publicise the newly-established PM-CARES Fund to mobilise donations from across the globe”, the MEA said.
As the crisis also impacts the economy, Modi advised heads of the missions to focus on ensuring that commerce in essential supplies, logistics chains and remittances are unaffected.
Ten heads of missions including from Beijing, Washington, Tehran, Rome, Berlin, Kathmandu, Abu Dhabi, Kabul and Seoul offered their perspectives to the prime minister on the pandemic and overall situation in those countries.
They shared feedback regarding appreciation in these countries of the resolute measures taken by India to combat this pandemic, the MEA said.
(The article has been published in arrangement with PTI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)