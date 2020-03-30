Early Steps Taken to Fight COVID-19 in India: PM to Mission Heads

“He also advised the heads of the missions to suitably publicise the newly-established PM-CARES Fund to mobilise donations from across the globe”, the MEA said.

As the crisis also impacts the economy, Modi advised heads of the missions to focus on ensuring that commerce in essential supplies, logistics chains and remittances are unaffected.

Ten heads of missions including from Beijing, Washington, Tehran, Rome, Berlin, Kathmandu, Abu Dhabi, Kabul and Seoul offered their perspectives to the prime minister on the pandemic and overall situation in those countries.

They shared feedback regarding appreciation in these countries of the resolute measures taken by India to combat this pandemic, the MEA said.

