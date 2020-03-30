Early Steps Taken to Fight COVID-19 in India: PM to Mission Heads
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently interacted with 130 Indian missions abroad.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently interacted with 130 Indian missions abroad.(Photo: The Quint)

Early Steps Taken to Fight COVID-19 in India: PM to Mission Heads

PTI
India

Extraordinary times require extraordinary solutions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a video conference on Monday with 130 Indian missions abroad while referring to the 21-day nationwide lockdown owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a nearly 75-minute interaction, Modi said India had taken “unprecedented” and early steps from mid-January to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus infection and preventing a large outbreak.
He said the steps included the world’s largest quarantine and lockdown, according to the ministry of external affairs.

Modi termed the lockdown as an unavoidable step to fight the pandemic, adding it was hugely consequential as the closure of the globalised system has had an extensive and far-reaching impact upon the international transport system, financial markets and the global economy.

The prime minister complimented heads of the missions for their efforts to evacuate Indians stranded in some of the epicentres of the crisis and exhorted them to take five specific steps including paying close attention to the evolving international political and economic situation and ensuring their own health and safety as well as that of their teams and families.

Modi also asked the heads to attend to Indians stranded abroad due to international travel restrictions and address issues arising out of from their unplanned stay abroad with their host governments.

The prime minister also asked the missions to stay alert and identify best practices, innovations and scientific breakthroughs to deal with COVID-19 and help procure medical equipment for India’s fight against the pandemic.

“He also advised the heads of the missions to suitably publicise the newly-established PM-CARES Fund to mobilise donations from across the globe”, the MEA said.

As the crisis also impacts the economy, Modi advised heads of the missions to focus on ensuring that commerce in essential supplies, logistics chains and remittances are unaffected.

Ten heads of missions including from Beijing, Washington, Tehran, Rome, Berlin, Kathmandu, Abu Dhabi, Kabul and Seoul offered their perspectives to the prime minister on the pandemic and overall situation in those countries.

They shared feedback regarding appreciation in these countries of the resolute measures taken by India to combat this pandemic, the MEA said.

